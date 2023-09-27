Rain chances continue Wednesday with breezy conditions



We have been dealing with clouds and rain across Middle Georgia today, keeping much of the area in the 70s and low 80s.

Overnight we will continue to see cloudy skies and muggy conditions with a few showers.

By Wednesday we will be dealing with two weather systems, which will bring scattered showers and breezy conditions.

Winds on Wednesday will be gusting up to 20 mph, from the northeast.

The rain and cloud cover will help to keep high temperatures in the 70s.



By Thursday the stationary boundary over our area will finally push south, taking our rain chances with it.

Behind the front, we will start to see clearing skies and highs warming back to the 80s.



High pressure will push in starting on Thursday and hang around through the weekend.

This will keep our skies mostly clear over the weekend and keep highs in the mid-80s.



Dry weather will continue through next week, with highs around normal for this time of year.