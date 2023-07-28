Rain chances climb into the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak low from the tropics will bring increased cloud cover and storm odds to finish the week.

Today

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the majority of the day around Middle Georgia. A few pockets of sunshine will be possible, however conditions will be down around the region when compared to the rest of the week. Highs this afternoon will range from the low to mid 80s all the way into the lower 90s. The southeastern counties will see the coolest temperatures. Ambient winds across the region will mainly come from the southeast at about 5-10 mph.

Rain odds will also be highest in the southeastern counties of the region most of today. Light to moderate rain and a few rumbles of thunder are expected, but no severe weather will come of this wet pattern. A low pressure system tried to organize at the last minute in the tropics and failed to do so, resulting in off and on rain moving into the Peach State this weekend.

Tonight we will see the rain activity become less concentrated, however it will remain scattered in nature. Some storms could bring some heavier rain overnight, but they still should not last long. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 70s.

This Weekend

The low pressure system will move into (or close to) Middle Georgia Saturday, resulting in more off and on storms throughout the day. Temperatures will reach into the lower 90s for most of the region under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Counties on the outer edges of Middle Georgia will have the best odds for rain Saturday afternoon and evening. The low pressure will begin to track southward heading into Sunday, resulting in a round of showers early before skies work to clear out heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to be a lot hotter thanks to the return of more sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 90s and low triple digits before one last round of isolated storms fires up Sunday afternoon and evening thanks to a weak cold front. Skies overnight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Some fog could be possible into Monday morning.

