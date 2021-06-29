RAFB welcomes new Installation Commander

Colonel Lindsay C. Droz will lead more than 2,000 personnel.

Robins Air Force base new Installation Commander Colonel Lindsay Droz

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Robins Air Force Base gathered Tuesday morning for a ceremony welcoming its newest Installation Commander.

Colonel Lindsay C. Droz is now in charge. She will lead more than 2,000 personnel, each of whom perform tasks such as civil engineering, medical, mission support functions, operations and more.

“The men and women of Team Robins are integral to our nations defense and I couldn’t be more excited to join this team,” said Col. Droz.

She is no stranger to the base. Colonel Droz was formerly Commander of the 402 Aircraft Maintenance Group. She says she won’t change things just yet, because Col. Moore did a great jot commanding the wing.

“I truly believe that the air force picks the best qualified person for the job at hand, I know the commanders very well, having served with them for many, many years and I’m really just excited to be part of that leadership team,” said Col. Droz.

She’s also making history by becoming the fourth woman to hold a key leadership position at the base.

“We have quite a representation of women in leadership, I believe it’s a testament of the way that the Airforce has developed us, in the positions that lead us to this point,” said Col. Rosalie A. Duarte, Vice Commander of the 78th Air base wing.

Col. Droz says she will bring various qualities to the team and looks forward to commanding the 78th Air Base Wing.