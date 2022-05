RACE FOR U.S. SENATE: Incumbent Raphael Warnock to face Herschel Walker

(41NBC/WMGT) — The results for who has won the Republican and Democratic primaries for United States Senate have been called.

NBC News is reporting that Herschel Walker is Georgia’s Republican nominee for the United States Senate.

NBC also reports that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has also won his party’s primary.

The two are set to face off in the crucial Georgia Senate race in November.