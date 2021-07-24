Detroit Lions’ Quintez Cephus hosts meet and greet, signs autographs for Macon kids

He held a free meet and greet event at the Frank Johnson Rec Center.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Former Stratford Academy and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus was back in Macon Friday night.

He held a free meet and greet event at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center where he played basketball and football with the kids.

Cephus also provided food and signed autographs.

Cephus says his goal is to inspire kids.

“I just want to let them know you can do it too, it’s not a lot to see coming from here, but but I want to be that person to shine light on our community,” he said.

Cephus says this is the first of many events he wants to host in the area.