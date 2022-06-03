Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months.

But royal watchers quickly shifted their focus to Harry and Meghan as they made their first public appearance in festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee. Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during Thursday’s events, appearing only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen’s Birthday Parade.