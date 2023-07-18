Quality Inn robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed the Quality Inn on Chambers Road this morning. According to a press release, around 3:46 a man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black track pants, and a face covering entered the Quality Inn and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the cash, he fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.