Putnam County single mothers surprised with new homes from Habitat for Humanity

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former NFL player Warrick Dunn, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Warrick Dunn Charities, surprised two families in Eatonton with new homes and $5,000 down-payment assistance as well as $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s.

Single mothers Cerria Porter and Carla Lawson were overcome with emotion as they walked into their new homes, marking a significant change in their lives.

“Having our own home is a dream come true,” Porter said. She says she’d lived in a three-bedroom apartment for almost sixteen years. “I’ve been praying over it, I’ve been working hard, I’ve been just speaking it into existence just praying.”

Dunn, who has now helped a total of 212 families achieve their dream of homeownership, said the experience was heartwarming.

“Being able to really just walk through and being able to experience the life changing moment with them,” he said. “The joy that they showed and the appreciation, I think that says it all.”

Lawson expressed her gratitude as well.

“I never imagined to be honest, but I’m so grateful for it,” she said.

Dunn plans to continue reaching out to more families in need of a place to call their own.