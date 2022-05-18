Public health officials confirm case of monkeypox in Massachusetts

The Department of Public Health in Massachusetts confirmed a man who recently traveled to Canada has tested positive for monkeypox virus infection.

According to the Massachusetts DPH, initial testing was completed late Tuesday at the State Public Health Laboratory. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also confirmed the test results.

Federal, state, and local public health officials are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the patient while he was infectious.

The case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition, said Massachusetts DPH.

More information from Massachusetts DPH:

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2-to-4 weeks. In parts of central and west Africa where monkeypox occurs, people can be exposed through bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products. The virus does not spread easily between people; transmission can occur through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact. No monkeypox cases have previously been identified in the United States in 2022; Texas and Maryland each reported a case in 2021 in people with recent travel to Nigeria. Since early May 2022, the United Kingdom has identified 9 cases of monkeypox; the first case had recently traveled to Nigeria. None of the other cases have reported recent travel. UK health officials report that the most recent cases in the UK are in men who have sex with men. Based on findings of the Massachusetts case and the recent cases in the UK, clinicians should consider a diagnosis of monkeypox in people who present with an otherwise unexplained rash and 1) traveled, in the last 30 days, to a country that has recently had confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox 2) report contact with a person or people with confirmed or suspected monkeypox, or 3) is a man who reports sexual contact with other men. This clinical guidance is consistent with recommendations from UK health officials and US federal health officials, based on identified cases. Suspected cases may present with early flu-like symptoms and progress to lesions that may begin on one site on the body and spread to other parts. Illness could be clinically confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus. The CDC plans to issue public information soon on poxvirus infections which, when available, will be found here.

Portugal finds 5 monkeypox cases in men as outbreak spreads

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese health authorities have confirmed five cases of monkeypox in young men, marking an unusual outbreak in Europe of a disease typically limited to Africa. Portugal’s General Directorate for Health said Wednesday that it also is investigating 15 suspected cases and that all were identified this month in the Lisbon area. Monkeypox belongs to a family of viruses that includes smallpox. Most people recover from monkeypox within weeks, but the World Health Organization said the disease is fatal for up to one in ten people. UK officials: 4 men infected with “rare” monkeypox in London LONDON (AP) — British health authorities say they have identified four “rare and unusual” cases of the disease monkeypox among men who appear to have been infected in London and had no history of travel to the West African countries where the smallpox-like disease is endemic. In a statement Monday, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency said an investigation had begun into how the men became infected and whether they had any links to each other. Three of the men are in London and one is in northeast England. All of the men identify as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men. Last week, Britain reported three earlier cases of monkeypox, two who lived in the same household and the other who had a travel history to Nigeria.

If you’d like to know more about this virus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/.