Propane accident in Putnam County leaves owner of Embry Farms dead

EATONTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fire in Putnam County left a man dead early Wednesday morning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies responded to a call concerning an explosion/fire around 7 a.m. on Old Pheonix Road near Highway 44.

Authorities found a fire in a shipping container on the Embry Farm property, it was here that the fire department put out the flames and found the body of 74 year-old Charles Embry, the owner of Embry Farms, in the structure.

Evidence at the scene has led authorities to believe there was an accidental propane explosion and subsequent fire, with no indicators of foul play.