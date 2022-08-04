Anchor/Reporter/Producer

41NBC/WMGT in Macon, Georgia is looking for applicants who can produce and anchor newscasts as assigned, develop stories for web and broadcast, shoot video and report.

The successful candidate will demonstrate awareness of the urgency of news events and importance of issues, and the ability to translate that awareness into coverage that generates maximum viewer interest and involvement. Applicants should be able to turn at least one package and various assigned VO/SOTs daily. Applicants should demonstrate the ability to enterprise important stories that connect with real people. Applicants should have practical knowledge of journalistic standards, effective interviewing practices and television presentation techniques. The successful candidate will be energetic, possess exceptional organizational and communications skills and be able to work well under deadline pressure.

Duties: Research and develop local news stories, monitor wire services, mail, phone, faxes, emails and radios for breaking news, gather background material and set-up news stories for reporters and photographers, evaluate and list newsworthy events in computerized planning files, supervise reporters and photographers, maintain a future file and conduct beat checks, develop and maintain outside news sources and contacts, attend news planning meetings, contribute story ideas, build a creative rundown with cohesive story flow and maximum story count, utilize live shots, maps, graphics, animations, and technical effects to maximize newscast pacing, write and/or proofread all stories to ensure that video is edited to meet technical and aesthetic standards, insert any breaking news/weather immediately prior to and during live broadcasts, update scripts with late breaking information immediately prior to and during a live broadcast, produce breaking news/weather cut-ins as necessary,write compelling stories, coordinate live shots with field crews, communicate effectively and directly with anchors, production, and field crews to ensure each party has a clear understanding of their role in the newscast, responsible for ensuring all pre-production elements are ready, effectively execute and time shows to ensure a clean, informative newscast that starts and ends on time, keep up with current and community events, work as a one-man-band reporter, and perform other duties as assigned by the News Director.

Abilities: Be able to produce newscast, shoot video, report and write packages and vo/sots, and anchor. Understand depth of coverage managing time effectively to meet deadlines, and see that packages meet expectations. Be punctual, courteous, and respectful of station equipment and co-workers. Have working knowledge of newsroom equipment and capabilities. Be able to operate non-linear video editing software. Have knowledge of news legal and ethical issues, such as slander and libel. Dress in a professional manner. Keep work area organized.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your resume, writing samples, AND a reel of your most recent newscast/best work to:

newsjobs@41nbc.com

Please specify how you learned of this opening.

No phone calls.

41NBC/WMGT is an equal opportunity employer which seeks and employs qualified individuals without discrimination.