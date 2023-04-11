Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia signs sexual assault response protocol

The Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, along with community leaders, marked Sexual Assault Awareness Month Monday with a proclamation and signing of the Sexual Assault Response Team Protocol.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, along with community leaders, marked Sexual Assault Awareness Month Monday with a proclamation and signing of the Sexual Assault Response Team Protocol.

Bibb, Crawford and Peach Count leaders signed a commitment vowing to achieve the best practices in cases involving sexual assault.

“Sexual assault affects everybody, even if you haven’t necessarily been a victim yourself, you know somebody who has,” Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia executive director Denise Atkinson said. “More people will come forward if they know there is a team like this who’s making sure that everything is being done right.”

The signed documents prioritize victims of sexual assault and help the community understand its role in supporting victims, according to Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Anita Howard.

“Each year we come together to sign a protocol for sexual assault that occurs in the Macon Judicial Circuit,” she said. “This is done so we can collectively work together to better prosecute these cases and hold individuals accountable, but also to focus on prevention.”

Community members meet monthly to discuss ways to better serve victims, which is a vital part of the operation, according to Atkinson.

“They are a part of this, and we’re all in it together to make sure that the victims are handled the best way possible for them,” Atkinson said.

The Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia is also working towards finishing development on a family justice center in Macon later this year.