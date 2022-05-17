Prince Charles in Newfoundland to start Canadian tour

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — Prince Charles and Camilla have arrived in St. John’s, Newfoundland, to begin a three-day Canadian tour to mark the 70th anniversary of his mother’s ascent to the throne.

The royal couple’s itinerary includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories as well as a welcome ceremony at Newfoundland’s provincial legislature with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Queen Elizabeth II is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Most Canadians are indifferent to the monarchy, even though the queen is their titular head of state and is portrayed on their coins and stamps,