Primary Pediatrics reports unusual increase in flu cases

Primary Pediatrics in Macon says it's seeing around five flu cases a day. While that number may not seem high, Dr. Jason Smith says the flu is not common this time of year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warm weather is here, but so is the flu.

We usually see flu cases during the fall and winter.

Dr. Smith is reminding families to increase their hand washing. He says it’s one of the best defenses against the flu and other illnesses making the rounds.

“A lot of these kids, their bodies haven’t seen illnesses in a couple of years, because they’ve been quarantined to themselves,” Dr. Smith said. “So we are seeing kind of run-of-the-mill pediatrics, stuff like stomach viruses and other upper respiratory infections.”

He also says if your child received a flu shot earlier this year, they may be more protected than those who received a flu shot in October of last year.

It’s also important to monitor your child’s health.