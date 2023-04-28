President Biden begins first TV ad buy in Georgia and other battleground states

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign started its first television ad buy in key battleground states on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the plans. The ads are expected to run in six battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The source, who declined to be named, did not disclose the amount of money that would be poured into the ad campaign. However, the ad buy signals the Biden team’s desire to engage in key battleground states that he carried during the 2020 presidential campaign. These states will be pivotal to his re-election in 2024.

The president and his team will be hoping that the ad campaign can help to reverse this trend and bolster support for his administration’s agenda in key battleground states.