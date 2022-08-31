Preservation group offers reward after downtown Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery vandalized

A local preservation group announces a $1,000 reward for tips after someone vandalized the gate to Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local preservation group announces a $1,000 dollar reward for tips after someone vandalized the gate to Macon’s historic Rose Hill Cemetery.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Rose Hill Preservation and Restoration Inc. shared surveillance video on social media.

The video shows someone with red hair approaching the front gate of the cemetery on Riverside Drive. The person shoves the gate open and breaks the mechanical arms, and then someone else drives a vehicle into the cemetery.

Joey Fernandez with the preservation group says this isn’t the first time someone has broken into the cemetery.

“People come here on a nightly basis, but if they can’t get in the gate, they’ll cut the gate’s locks,” Fernandez said. “We’ve replaced a lot of locks and a lot of chains. We’ve gotten bigger locks and bigger chains. That’s kind of eliminated a lot more.”

Fernandez said damage to the front gate will cost the group hundreds of dollars to fix. He says others entered the cemetery throughout the night.

“Now we have to spend time, money, effort and repurchase another one that are not cheap and have someone come and install it and reset everything so we can lock the gates again,” Fernandez said

In addition to replacing the gate, the group will purchase two high tech cameras for the cemetery. These cameras will have facial recognition and be able to read car tags on any trespassers that enter the cemetery after hours.

Betsy Robinson visits the cemetery with her dog every day. She hopes something can be done to protect it.

“For having someone cause this much damage, which has to be paid for again, it’s just tragic,” she said.

You contact Rose Hill Preservation and Restoration, Inc. with tips. You can also call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.