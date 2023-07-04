Preparations underway for Lake Tobesofkee’s ‘Sparks Over the Park’ Independence Day Celebration

The 27th annual 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday, which will conclude with a fireworks show, is expected to bring thousands of people to Lake Tobesofkee for food, fun and festivities.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re planning on going to Lake Tobesofkee this Fourth of July, you can expect to find food, fun and fireworks during the 27th annual “Sparks Over the Park” Independence Day Celebration.

Park staff, lifeguards, food vendors and first responders are preparing for the day of festivities, with a turnout expected to be in the thousands.

Attendees can expect activities such as disk golf, volleyball, picnicking, pickleball, mountain biking, boating and swimming. Food vendors at the lake will include Nanny’s Mobile Kitchen, Taco Hut, Queen’s Pretzel Palace and Shiver Shack Shaved Ice.

The celebration will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday with live music from The Rescue Dogs. It will end with the fireworks show at 9:15.



Lake Director Donald Bracewell says you can go to Sandy Beach Park for the best view of the fireworks or go to the west end of the beach at Claystone Park.

“27 years we’ve done this and numerous people, thousands of people come out,” he said. “We encourage everybody to come out and have a great time at Lake Tobesofkee.”



Sandy Beach, Claystone and Arrowhead Parks will all be open to the public. Gates are set to open at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Admission is $3 per person. Kids 6 and under get in free.

