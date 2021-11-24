Businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday

Businesses in Forsyth and Macon are prepping for their biggest day of the year.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia businesses are asking people to trade in big box, brick and mortar stores for something a little smaller this weekend.

Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, November 27, and local businesses are doing their best to prepare.

Henry’s of Bolingbroke says this is normally the busiest time of year, and they’re expecting to be even busier this weekend.

“Christmas is always really good for us, it’s always our big season,” store owner Lynn Deaton said.

Most small businesses have already put out holiday decorations to welcome guests, while others are crunching numbers to figure out what they can put on sale.

“$20 Sherpas and $40 large Neoprene totes, so the big funky tote bags, $15-$18 shirts, and 30% off all the curvy items,” sales rep Georgia Comer explained.

B. Monroe Boutique just got a storefront in downtown Forsyth in October. Comer says they’re using the day to get to know new customers but also to continue building relationships with the regulars.

“We’re hoping to really be able to connect with them and to just meet so many new people from Forsyth,” she said. “And maybe some people from out of town that are visiting. We’re just really hoping to gain that connection with all of the potential customers.”

To take the celebration for small businesses further, Forsyth will host its annual tree lighting ceremony outside City Hall. Local shops hope people who go to see the lights, take time to shop as well.

The tree lighting starts at 6 p.m. Saturday and will include picture opportunities with Santa.