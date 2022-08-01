Pregnant woman among 14 injured in Laurens County crash

The crash happened on Georgia 19 at Interstate 16 in Laurens County

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pregnant woman loses her unborn child in a Laurens County crash that sent a total of 14 people to the hospital.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened on Georgia 19 at Interstate 16 in Laurens County, just before 9:00 Saturday morning.

GSP tells us that a Ford van missed a left turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn. The driver did not yield to the dump truck traveling behind it and the dump truck crashed into the left side of the van.

According to GSP, all 13 people inside the van were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Three people were flown to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. One was transported by ambulance for serious injuries. The remaining were transported to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck was taken to Fairview Park Hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

A pregnant passenger in the van also sustained serious injuries, and her baby later died at the hospital, according to GSP.

The investigation is on-going.