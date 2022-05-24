TX Gov. confirms 14 children, one teacher killed in school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.

He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

Here’s Gov. Abbott’s statement:

“I want to tell you that what happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas and there is swift action being taken by local law enforcement as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety. They obviously now know who the shooter was – the shooter is no longer alive. Let me give you some details and then I’ll give you a summation about that. The shooter was Salvador Romos, an 18 year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle then entered into the Robb Elementary School with a handgun and he may have also had a rifle that has not yet confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter he is ah he himself is deceased and it was believed that responding officers killed him. It appears that two responding officers were struck by rounds, but have no serious injuries. The Uvalde Independent School District Police Department is the investigating agency and we will provide them and the city of Uvalde substantial investigative patrol assistance. We’re in the process of obtaining detailed background information on the subject, his motives and the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess, and conduct a comprehensive crime scene investigation and reconstruction and identify and interview all witnesses and provide victim services and other support as needed. Victor Escalon is the Texas Department of Public Safety South Texas Regional Director is on the scene and everything that can be done will be done. In addition to that, it has been reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings. The subject is reported be a student at – to have been a student at Uvalde High School, and is a US citizen. Bottom line is this however, and that is – when parents drop their kids off to school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now and the state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”

