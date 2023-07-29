Police searching for two escaped inmates from the Macon County Jail

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a Facebook post by the Montezuma Police Department, police are looking for two escaped inmates.

The Montezuma and Oglethorpe Police Departments say Bobby Anthony Minor and Raquan Ray, escaped from the Macon County Jail on Thursday.

(Bobby Anthony Minor) (Raquan Ray)

Investigators believe the inmates are not in the area, and say all other inmates in the Macon County Jail are being transferred out.

If you have any information or know where Minor and/or Ray are, call 911 or the Macon County Sheriff’s Department at (478) 472-6447.