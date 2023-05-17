Police release edited body camera video of Deion Patterson’s arrest following Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (CNN/WXIA)- Police have released edited body camera footage capturing the arrest of Deion Patterson, the man facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting at a medical office building in Atlanta earlier this month. The footage reveals officers ordering Patterson to the ground, advancing with weapons drawn as he kneels, and subsequently handcuffing him before taking him into custody.

According to Patterson’s mother, her son is a former Coast Guard member who allegedly became violent during an appointment when he was unable to obtain a prescription for anxiety medication. Atlanta police believe that Patterson carjacked a vehicle, which he used to flee the scene after shooting four people, resulting in the death of one individual. He later abandoned the car near the Atlanta Braves’ stadium in Cobb County.

After an intense manhunt that lasted nearly eight hours, Patterson was apprehended at a nearby condominium complex. The release of the edited body camera footage sheds light on the arrest procedure and the subsequent capture of the suspect.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, seeking to uncover more details surrounding the motive and events leading up to the shooting. Patterson remains in custody as he faces multiple charges, including murder.