Police: Man charged after choking juvenile in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend.

According to a news release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Walmart at 2720 Watson Blvd after a report of a kidnapping in progress.

Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the juvenile victim, removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business.

Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child, a relative of Doobay’s, was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.