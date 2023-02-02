Police in Gray looking for men wanted in crimes across Georgia

Police believe the suspects are from Albany, Georgia, and are suspects in similar crimes in three other Georgia counties.
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Gray are looking for two people they say broke into multiple vehicles in a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

They say the suspects stole several items out of the vehicles, including a gun.

If you know who the men are or have any information, call the Gray Police Department at (478) 986-5554.

