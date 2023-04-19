Police in Fort Valley make arrests in separate traffic stops

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Fort Valley arrest two men in separate traffic stops recently.

In the first case, police pulled over Tony Jacobs. According to a post on the Fort Valley Police Department’s Facebook page, the traffic stop resulted in Jacobs being taken into custody.

He’s charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana less than on ounce.

In the other incident, Fort Valley Police along with the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man and detained two juveniles.

Police say Jahmin Snipes sped away from a traffic stop.

He’s charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during commission, possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.