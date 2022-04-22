“Please leave us alone”: Macon home shot at twice in one day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Several shootings at a home on Macon Avenue, are leaving the people who live there fearing for their lives.

The woman, named April, says she just wants the shootings to stop.

“Please leave us alone, we’re working people, we work hard for what we have,” she said.

April says the two shootings happened last week on Monday, May 11. Incident reports from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirm they were within 24 hours of each other.

The first one happened early that morning, and the second later that night. The second incident report says the Sheriff’s Office found more than 30 bullet holes.

“We can’t be comfortable in a home that we own. I’ve had to replace a whole vehicle that was paid for. You know they totaled my car out,” she said.

April says her family no longer feels safe, and she’s thankful no one was hurt during either shooting.

“If I had stayed in the shower or went in the kitchen to get my food out the oven, I’d probably be dead because it came through the bathroom, kitchen, everything,” she said.

She doesn’t know who is responsible for the shootings, but the incident report from the shooting Monday night says April believes a group her son deals with called the “Shadow Boys,” might be the reason they’ve had multiple shootings at their home.

“I work hard to pay for the things that I have,” she said. “And for them to be taken away from me because of selfishness of others is unfair to us.”

The Sheriff’s Office says they’re still working to find the suspects involved. They ask you call them if you see anything suspicious.

If you have any information about the Macon Avenue shootings, their number is 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME to leave an anonymous tip.