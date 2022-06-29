Pleasant Hill project to bring solutions to neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgetown Beeck Center for Social Impact and the Center for Public Impact recently announced the “Opportunity Project.”

Detroit, Michigan, Long Beach, California, Macon-Bibb, Georgia and Miami-Dale, Florida will join the project, which allows residents to use a digital tool to address challenges in their communities, according to a Macon-Bibb Facebook post.

It’s a five-month-long effort that aims to highlight the needs of communities and the focuses of local governments.

The purpose is to help fight blight in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood while also addressing neighborhood needs.

“They deserve the same great school systems, they deserve the same opportunities to apply for different things, to apply for loans at banks,” Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority executive director Tedra Huston said. “We’re still struggling with redlining and things of that nature, so these things encourage me to keep pushing because I know Macon can be a great city.”

Macon-Bibb Geographical Information’s Systems will aid in mapping blighted areas.

The project will be broken up into five phases lasting four weeks each.

Phase 1 involves community engagement by asking residents how they would improve Pleasant Hill.

At the completion of the project, residents will gain access to an app they can use to offer suggestions on what they would like to see in the neighborhood and to identify areas of blight.