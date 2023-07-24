Pleasant conditions return after stormy weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 90s return Monday following a cooler and wet weekend.

Today

Most of Middle Georgia will enjoy plenty of sunshine today as temperatures largely creep into the lower 90s. The southeastern counties, however, will see some additional upper level cloud cover left over from this weekend’s slow moving front. This may keep a few highs in the upper 80s. Winds will generally blow from the west today at about 5-10 mph, unfortunately returning a bit of wildfire smoke to the area (courtesy of fires in the Pacific Northwest). Haziness is not expected to get nearly as bad as late last week, however, and air quality should remain okay. Small portions of the region could see it go to moderate, but nothing more.

Storm chances this afternoon and evening are very slim, however one or two thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Severe weather is not expected with any storms that occur later today. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear with temperatures likely reaching their valley for the week in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Temperatures will jump back into the mid 90s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. A few more of those upper level cirrus clouds may stripe the skies, but there will still be plenty of sun getting through. Expect UV indexes to fall between 10-11 around the region, meaning sunscreen should be applied frequently (every hour-hour and a half). During the afternoon and evening an isolated storm or two will be possible, however most of the region will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday and towards the weekend will see a bit more cloud cover, however there will still be enough sun present to push highs in to the mid to upper 90s, especially ahead of the weekend. Storm chances will remain rather isolated with just a few pop-up chances each day until the weekend.

