‘Play Streets Macon’ to transform Greenwood Bottom neighborhood on Sunday

Bike Walk Macon and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful organized the mini-block party to give Greenwood Bottom residents, business owners and members of the faith community a place to come together.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The streets of Macon’s Greenwood Bottom neighborhood will come alive on Sunday with the spirit of community as families and friends gather for an event known as “Play Streets Macon.”

Between 2 and 5 p.m., Bay Street will be closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 3rd Street for an event that will transform the area into a hub for entertainment and connection.

Those who attend will experience activities including performances and a bike parade.

“It shows that we value our community, in particular, the Greenwood Bottom, MLK small business district, and to let people know that we actually do value them and we want to be able to celebrate them and celebrate their community,” Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Executive Director Asha Ellen said.

The mini-block party, organized by Bike Walk Macon and Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, is an initiative aimed at creating a safe and pleasant environment for residents, area businesses and members of the faith community to come together.

Ellen says there will be at least three more Play Streets Macon events in the near future.