Play Streets Macon Initiative picks its neighborhoods for 2023

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bike Walk Macon announced the selected neighborhoods for this year’s Play Streets Macon Initiative.

They include the MLK small and minority business district in historic Greenwood Bottom, Second street and Cherry street in downtown Macon, Main Street in east Macon, and Lawton Road in West Macon.

The first of these open streets events will take place in August.

The goal is to help communities turn their streets into a vibrant, family friendly space for a day by temporarily closing the road to traffic.

For more information, you can visit https://www.bikewalkmacon.com/playstreets