Plane crash in Crawford County injures 3

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A plane crash in Crawford County left 3 injured Thursday morning.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:16 a.m., a call came in concerning a plane crash on Rigdon Road off Highway 128, where a Cessna 172 had crashed while attempting to land. CCSO says the pilot and 2 passengers went to a local hospital by private vehicle to get treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and CCSO is working to find the cause of the accident.