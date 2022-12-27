Pipe burst causes roof collapse at the Salvation Army in Macon

"Well of course it's going to be a while, but we're trying to get people in place to get this system fixed, get the floors cleaned up, and everything where we need it to be."

The Salvation Army still looking for donations to help with broken Air Conditioner The Salvation Army

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon has experienced a minor setback in its fight to help the homeless, but it remains undeterred in its mission.

A pipe burst at the shelter on Christmas Eve due to extremely cold temperatures. The Salvation Army moved quickly to rehouse the 75 men staying there. Now, they’re focused on getting the it back up and running.

“Well of course it’s going to be a while,” said Charles Pope, Housing Manager for the Salvation Army in Macon. “But we’re trying to get people in place to get this system fixed, get the floors cleaned up, and everything where we need it to be so we can get ready to move back in.”

Pope says the pipe burst came from the sprinkler system freezing. He said that if anyone is interested in helping with the repairs, the Salvation Army would gladly accept financial donations and volunteer work.

“First of all, anything they give at least as far as monetary is tax deductible. We always need that in helping to get things where they need to be plus they can call and volunteer to help with the cleanup and little different stuff we got going on because it’s a lot to do.” explained Pope.

If you’d like to learn more on how to donate or volunteer, click here.