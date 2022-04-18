Pio Nono Krystal robbed

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Krystal at 2863 Pio Nono Avenue Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, just before 1:30 Sunday a man wearing all black with a red and white face mask walked into the Krystal with a gun and demanded money. After getting the cash he fled on foot. No one was injured.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.