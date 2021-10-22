Pink STEM hosts Warner Robins fall festival and car show

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia non-profit that focuses on introducing girls to STEM careers is relaunching after being side-lined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is called Pink Stem, and it aims to help girls break through systematic barriers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), by encouraging them to explore careers in those fields.

Pink STEM is hosting a “For My City Fall Festival” on Saturday, October 23rd from 9:00am to 6:00pm at Warner Robins Air Park (129 Air Park Drive). The event also includes the following:

Air Show and a Car Show

food vendors

demonstrations by PinkSTEM and the Boy Scout Troops

Information on EAA’s Young Eagle flying program for kids 8-17

Information on the Pink STEM

W.I.N.G.S. (Women Inspiring Next Generation Stemist) Program and Amazing Men’s Electrical Commercial

Workforce Development Program Ages 16-Workforce

The festival includes the following presentations:

● Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms will present the ADT Sponsorship check to the leaders of Pink STEM Inc and Amazing Men

● Pink STEM Inc. will present the ADT Philanthropist of the Year Award to Warner Robins businessman Steve Rigby

● Tuskegee Airman Capt. (Ret) Ozzie Ross will present Abrionna Jennings with the “Aviation DreamWeavers Scholarship”

● Pink STEM Inc. will present the Critter Fixer’s Community Amazing Men Award Donation Check to Jeff Tarver L.I.F.E. League Inc., 501c3 organization

Admission to the festival is free. There will be food, drinks and snacks available for purchase.