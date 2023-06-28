Piedmont makes charitable donations to Macon Volunteer Clinic and Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Piedmont’s Community Benefit Program has made charitable donations to 21 community clinics, totaling to $200,000 — including 2 Macon agencies.

The Macon Volunteer Clinic and Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia have both received $10,000 grants.

The Macon Volunteer Clinic says it plans to use its grant to further its mission of providing “comprehensive healthcare for hard working Bibb and Twiggs County neighbors, who would otherwise be unable to access health care”.

The Family Counseling Center, which serves the low-to moderate-income population, says it’s thankful for the grant as it works to preserve and strengthen the well-being of people in the community “to promote a healthier society through easy and affordable access” to their services.

Organizations were chosen in communities where each of Piedmont’s 22 hospitals are located– the grants range between $5,000 and $10,000 per organization. These come as part of Piedmont’s Community Benefit Program, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities that Piedmont serves.