Piedmont Macon to start new behavioral program for teenagers

The program will allow teens to receive therapy in a group setting, which makes the therapy a lot more interactive than a one-on-one session.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Piedmont Macon’s Behavioral Health is opening an ‘Intensive Outpatient Program’ in Warner Robins.

The program will help teens who experience emotional or behavioral issues.

Sandra Gardner is the Clinical Operations Director with Piedmont Macon. She says the need for the program was evident once the pandemic hit.

Middle and High School students will benefit from the program.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of,” Gardner said. “It’s a very fun environment where we’re going to help them learn the tools to overcome some of their challenges. We will also have a family day once a week.”

Teens will meet for sessions three days a week at the center in Warner Robins, located at 402 Osigian Blvd. Sessions will begin February 7.

To sign up your teen, call (478) 464-8183.