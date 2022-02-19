Piedmont Macon opens Urgent Care to help hospital ER

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet recently acquired Village Medical Associates on Ingleside Drive in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Piedmont Macon now has an urgent care in Macon.

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet acquired Village Medical Associates on Ingleside Drive.

The center offers walk-in treatment for non-life threatening illnesses and hopes to create a greater access point for patients and also alleviate the emergency room’s burden.

“We’re able to serve those patients that come in for cold, cough, fever, flu, injuries, work comp related matters,” Regional Medical Director Cassandra Donnelly said. “So we’re just really able to do that. We’re really excited that we can serve the patients and the community of Macon.”

Piedmont Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.