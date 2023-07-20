Piedmont Macon offers free session on eating healthy to people with diabetes

Piedmont Macon aims to help residents eat heathier and live longer.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — About one million Georgia residents have been diagnosed with diabetes, but an estimated 230,000 more are living with the disease and are unaware they have it, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Piedmont Macon aims to help residents eat heathier and live longer. The hospital system is offering free sessions to anyone fighting the disease. The session will feature a diabetes nurse educator and two registered dietitians who will present information to attendees and answer any questions they may have about being a diabetic and healthy eating.

“The goal is to teach people all about carbohydrate counting and blood glucose management to promote optimal health and help add life to their years,” said Nicole Battles, a registered dietitian at Piedmont Macon. “Many people are unaware how carbohydrates affect the body. Our goal is to remove any confusion about what types of food are best for people with diabetes.”

The event will take place on Friday from 9a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Piedmont Macon Cancer Center, 330 Hospital Drive, Building C, Suite 120. Due to limited seating reservations are required. Call 478.765.4805 to reserve a space or to get WebEx information for those who want to join remotely.

For those opting to attend the session remotely, please call at least 24 hours in advance.