Piedmont Macon Medical Center pays tribute to breast cancer survivors

The hospital is signing pink ribbons and tying them on a tree in front of the cancer wing of the hospital.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Breast Cancer Awareness Month is wrapping up, and Piedmont Macon Medical Center is using this time to celebrate breast cancer survivors.

The hospital is signing pink ribbons, then tying them on a tree in front of the cancer wing of the hospital. Both patients and nurses take part in the tree signing.

“The only fear is getting detected late, to be honest with you. The outcomes are so much better now, the treatment options are so much better, and the sooner you’re detected the better the result,” said Piedmont Cancer Center Interim Director and breast cancer survivor Susan Foret.

The hospital offers mammograms and other forms of cancer screenings. Foret says she understands some people may have concerns about visiting hospitals during Covid, but adds Piedmont is maintaining safety protocols.