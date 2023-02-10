Piedmont Macon Medical Center hosts online career overview for aspiring healthcare students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon Medical Center hosted a virtual career overview for aspiring healthcare students on Friday.

The event targeted students in grades 6-12 who are interested in a career in healthcare, teaching them about potential jobs they could hold in the future.

The CEO of Piedmont Macon, Stephen Daugherty, spoke about the various job opportunities available in the healthcare field.

“We’re gonna be working with Dr. Washington to develop a Phlebotomy training program much like the one that I went through that started my career in healthcare right here in Macon,” he said. “And for high school students, we are really excited about this, and hopefully this is the start of many things that we can help increase knowledge and expertise in healthcare.”

Piedmont hopes online events like the one Friday will encourage students to start planning for their careers.