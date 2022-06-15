Piedmont Macon hospitals launch new medical records system

Piedmont Macon locations are taking a step to enhance the system's check-in process.

The hospital has launched an electronic medical records system known as ‘EPIC’ that allows records to be accessed across all Piedmont facilities.

Patients can access their medical records and even make an appointment from their phone.

You can also speak with a physician and get your questions answered. All you have to do is download the app, called ‘My Chart.’

“EPIC has all the latest technology, not only for keeping track of patients but also running the hospital and ensuring high quality patient care,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Bernstein said.