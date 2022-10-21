Piedmont Macon employee receives award for act of service

Densley took the time to take the patient to an area where he could shower and gave him a haircut on his day off.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Piedmont Macon employee was recently awarded the hospitals ‘Promise 360 Award, for an act of kindness.

Willie Densley is a Technician with the hospital. He received the award after going the extra mile in helping a patient.

He was selected by the President and CEO of Piedmont, Kevin Brown for the award.

We spoke with Densley, who says he treats all his patients like family.

“If you see the situation a patient was in try stepping out of your shoes and see what they’re going through and understand what they’re going through, feel the pain they’re feeling, and try to make them feel as human as possible,” he said.

Densley was recognized in a special ceremony and received a $5,000 prize.