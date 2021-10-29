Piedmont Macon celebrates its 5,000 robotic surgery

The hospital was the first in Middle Georgia to perform a robotic surgery in 2009.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Piedmont Macon is celebrating after completing its 5,000 robotic surgery. The hospital held a news conference about their accomplishment Friday afternoon.

Piedmont Macon was the first hospital in Middle Georgia to perform a robotic surgery in 2009.

The procedure isn’t what you would expect though. The robot doesn’t function on its own, a surgeon is behind every movement.

Since the hospitals first procedure, “We’ve gone from one basic procedure to now partial nephrectomy, prostate removal, hernias, gallbladders,” said Stephen Daugherty, the CEO for Piedmont Macon.

Daugherty says each surgery has been a success because of surgeons like Thomas Woodyard, who performed the 5,000 surgery at the hospital.

“The robot does take about 3 to 5 minutes longer to set up as opposed to laparoscopy, but sometimes that time is made up with some of the benefits.”

Some benefits include a quicker recovery time for patients and smaller incisions.

Whitney Berry had a robotic hysterectomy earlier this year. Berry says she would recommend a robotic surgery to everyone.

“I do remember there was less pain, with my robotic surgery, the hysterectomy is a little more to it, than just doing a tube ligation, but the recovery time I think that was the biggest thing for me, was just less pain, I was able to get moving much faster.”

Piedmont Macon hopes to perform single port robotic surgeries in the future, which can help minimize the scarring of multiple incisions.