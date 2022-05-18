Piedmont Macon acquires new urgent care facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon cut the ribbon on a new partnership after it acquired Village Medical Associates in February.

Village Medical focuses on emergency response, and Piedmont says this acquisition will help treat more patients.

The urgent care facility takes all insurances and offers payment plans for those without insurance.

The urgent care facility is located at 2410 Ingleside Drive.

“We expect to deliver that same type health care,” Piedmont Regional Medical Director Cassandra Donnelly said. “So that patients, when they come to us, if you’ve ever been to a Piedmont urgent care before, you can expect that same five star quality service.”

The facility is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.