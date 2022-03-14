Pi Day celebrations held around Macon

Students at Ingram-pye Elementary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local restaurants and schools celebrated ‘Pi Day’ Monday.

Pi, or 3.14, is part of the equation to find the circumference of a circle.

Ingram-Pye Elementary School celebrated by recognizing students for their leadership in and out the classroom.

“We did highlight some of their genius in terms of talent, in singing, dancing, speaking, and then we also had students highlight their journey in learning,” Principal Danielle Howard said.

Your Pie, a local pizza shop, is celebrating with$3.14 off pizzas through Wednesday.