Physicians stress importance of annual exams during Men’s Health Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Annual exams with your physician and regular screenings for cancer could save your life. That’s why physicians at Atrium Health Navicent are urging men to take their health seriously during Men’s Health Month.

It’s a running joke that men are less likely to see their doctor if it seems like nothing’s wrong, but Dr. David Armstrong, a surgical oncologist at Atrium Health Navicent, says it’s more common than you think.

“Over 50% of males that come to my office for a screening colonoscopy absent any symptoms are sent by their wives,” he said.



He said it’s important to go to the doctor once a year, because simple procedures like blood pressure and cholesterol tests can indicate early signs of more serious health issues.

Cardiovascular disease, followed by lung, prostate and colorectal cancers are the most common causes of death among men. According to Dr. Armstrong, these conditions are treatable, and some are even preventable if they are detected early.

That’s why Macon resident Clifford Little visits his physician twice a year. He said he feels good whenever he gets a clean bill of health.

“We want to identify any health problems that I have,” he said. “I want to identify them early and try to use what they call an ounce of prevention, so if there’s something going on, I want to catch it early.”

Another factor in screening for diseases is family history. That’s why Dr. Armstrong stresses sharing family history with your physician and screening for diseases early if they are common in your family.

Dr. Armstrong explained that prostate cancer is more prevalent in African American men. He said it can easily be detected through a blood test.

Family history also plays a role in preventing colorectal cancer. While the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening for colorectal cancer at 45, Dr. Armstrong suggest screening 10 years sooner if you’ve had a family member diagnosed with colorectal cancer at that age.

Macon resident Doug Dredden said family history is why he stays on top of his health. As a father, Dredden says it’s important to identify family health risks so he can stay healthy for his children.

“Family issues; prostate cancer, this, that and the other. I’d rather catch that stuff early if I can do anything about my health,” Dredden said. “Plus, my wife is a nurse and that’s another finger on it like, ‘Hey, you gotta get it checked out.’”

Waiting to go to the doctor until you experience symptoms can put you at risk for worsening health conditions.

That’s why Dr. Armstrong encourages men to be proactive about talking with their physicians and attending annual exams. He says the sooner a problem is detected, the easier it is to treat.

“Men are men,” he said. “So if you’re not having problems, it’s kind of like, ‘Why would you bother?’ But it’s important that you don’t wait until you hit the brick wall.”

Your annual exam is also a good time to discuss your mental health with a physician. Dr. Armstrong says it’s necessary to address any health concerns or symptoms you have even if they seem insignificant.