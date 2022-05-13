PHOTOS: Suspects break into Retro Raven, steal gaming consoles

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning gaming store break-in. Deputies say they responded to a store alarm at the Retro Raven on Vineville Avenue just after 4:00 Friday morning.

According to deputies, surveillance video shows two masked men entered the store by breaking the glass storefront. The suspects then broke glass cases and stole several video game consoles.

Anyone with tips in this case can call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-86CRIME.