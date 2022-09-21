PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or newer Kia Forte. The vehicle has noticeable rear end damage.

If you can help locate or identify the suspects, please contact Investigator Sgt. Neil Moore at 478-310-3985 or nmoore@maconbibb.us.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating break-ins at I-Storage at 4480 Riverside Drive.

Deputies say two men rammed the gate of the storage facility using a stolen 15-foot U-Haul truck. The truck was stolen from 3555 Mercer University Drive. It has an Arizona tag AH55353. And the truck number is DC7311W with a VIN: 1FDXE4FS9HDC49865.

The suspects are described as two men. One is wearing overalls. And the other was wearing a long sleeved white T-shirt.

Deputies say the stolen items include:

1967 Mercury Cougar GA Tag RYP2710, Partial VIN: 7F91501190

HUSTLER ZERO TURN MOWER / MODEL: FR691 FASTRACK 933432 / COLOR: YELLOW

SERIAL # 18045869

SERIAL # 18045869 WHITE 16 X 10 ENCLOSED BOX TRAILER / 2002 INTERSTATE 16X10 TRAILER VIN:

4RACS10142N018896 TAG: TL4SD54

4RACS10142N018896 TAG: TL4SD54 MISC. TOOLS, SELF-PROPELLED / PUSH MOWER

10-GALLON GAS CAN

If you have any information that might help solve this case, please contact Investigator Dennis Terry at 478-951-4011 or dterry@maconbibb.us.