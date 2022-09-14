Peyton Anderson Cancer Center now offering oncology services

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Atrium Health Navicent Peyton Anderson Cancer Center is now offering a new service to its patients.

The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to announce it will now offer medical oncology services.

Medical Director Dr. Paul Dale says the service will help provide better care for patients.

“This is just one more aspect that allows us to give better cancer care,” Dr. Dale said. “It allows you to walk through the front door and see our surgical oncologist, our radiation oncologist and now our medical oncologist.”

Medical oncology doctors will be able to manage drug, chemotherapy and surgical treatment plans for patients.

“It’s your one-stop shop,” Dr. Dale said. “You walk in and you’ll see everything in one area, which is quite unique and a very nice offering for the patients with cancer here in the Middle Georgia area.”

The Cancer Center also welcomes medical oncologist Dr. Katie McQueen Amaker. She’s looking forward to helping patients in Middle Georgia.

“I’m excited to bring new opportunities including the availability of possibly some cancer research clinical trials from the Living Cancer Institute helping make that available to our patients here in Macon,” she said.