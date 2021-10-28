PETA urges MLB to change the word for bullpen to arm barn

PETA wants bullpen to be replaced by arm barn.

The term bullpen has been used for the place where pitchers warm up since the 1800s. Now, the animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wants that to change.

PETA is requesting MLB to change the term bullpen to arm barn due to the mistreatment of cows. Bullpen references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter.

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” says Tracy Reiman, PETA’s executive vice president.

PETA has also changed its Twitter name to Arm Barn.